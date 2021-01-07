Under normal circumstances, completing a season wouldn’t be a big deal, but the past year was anything but because of COVID-19, making the fact that the prep football, volleyball, cross country and swimming seasons were completed a feat unto itself.
None of the above mentioned seasons were normal, with limited and sometimes no spectators allowed at venues.
Cross country meets featured smaller fields, and larger meets were run featuring multiple waves of competitors, while swimming meets did the same, with boys and girls competing at different times in an effort to cut down on crowd sizes.
In volleyball, the season began in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening after earlier guidelines from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association didn’t allow for competition until the state reached Phase 3. A memo from Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt sent to schools allowed the season to begin with no more than 25 total students allowed in a gym during matches, with essential personnel limited to 10 adults.
The road to playing football was a bit different, with Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine originally stating football games wouldn’t be played until reaching Phase 4 of COVID-19 recovery, which meant getting past the state’s Phase 3.
Schools began practicing Aug. 3 in preparation for the season with the state still in Phase 2 when the LHSAA released a memo pushing back the start of the season to Oct. 8.
State attorney general Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Bonine asking him to ‘turn on the Friday Night Lights’, and later, in a multi-organizational effort to get the football season started, and Bonine told the House Education Committee he didn’t see a reason why games couldn’t start the weekend of Oct. 8-10, even with the state in Phase 2 of reopening.
Bonine also told the committee plans to proceed with football season would move forward regardless of where the state stood in the reopening process. Another obstacle in getting back to playing football was Act 9, meant to limit the liability schools face regarding COVID-19-related issues, but Landry wrote a legal opinion stating schools wouldn’t face liability if playing football.
After that, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee voted to move the start of the season to the weekend of Oct. 1-3 with an eight-game season.
That season was anything but normal, with Live Oak, Walker, Albany and Denham Springs all switching opponents at points because of COVID-19 concerns.
Springfield went into COVID-19 quarantine after its win over Thomas Jefferson and eventually canceled the remainder its regular season. The Bulldogs’ season ended after a clerical issue involving an ineligible player.
Albany’s football program went into COVID-19 quarantine the week of its regular season finale against Hannan, meaning the Hornets had to opt out of the Class 3A playoffs. Hornets coach Mike Janis announced after the season he was stepping down to become an assistant coach at Dutchtown.
Live Oak was the only parish team to make the playoffs, losing at Haughton in the first round.
The championship venues for volleyball and cross country stayed the same, but the football championships moved to Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium "due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities, and risk of cancellation ..." a release from the LHSAA said.
The state swimming championships moved from Sulphur to Shreveport because of damage in the Lake Charles area as a result of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
