Albany High celebrated the Class of 2023 during a graduation ceremony on Monday, May 22.
The ceremony was held inside the University Center in Hammond.
Below are this year’s Albany High graduates:
Callie Marie Adams
Emily Paige Adams
Claire Elise Allen
Alexander Cole Arnone
Bralie Maureen Bardwell
Dylan Lee Barfield
Joseph Brandon Basham
Julia Ann Baudouin
Elisabeth Jeanette Benton
Isabella Sidney Berlier
Sophia Gabrielle Berlier
Kassidy Michelle Blount
Nathaniel A Bonin
Paul Anthony Bordelon
Kayanna Kirby Bourgeois
Taylor Annmarie Bourgeois
Sophie Arabella Brignac
Jillandra Joslyn Bruce
Shaina Michele Cambre
Julianna Marie Campise
Mason Dale Carter
Arianna Accelus Clotter
Harleigh Michelle Clouatre
Maya Daniela Contreras
Camdyn Carline Cooper
Hayes Sullivan Cotton
Saige McKenzie Crayton
Skylar Jade Cutrer
Antonio John D'amato
Brennan Matthew Demarest
Madyson Kate Depaula
Jon Michael Duhe'
Zachary Lee Efferson
Trinity Marie Everhardt
Brilee Alexandra Ford
Landon John Freeman
Lillian Grace Friloux
Emma Kaye Fuller
Alma Rocio Garcia
Luis Eduardo Torres Garcia
Carlee Michelle Gardiner
Ashley Ann Gaude
Faith Isabelle Graciliano
Sydni Rhea Griffith
Ashlynn Skye Guerin
Leon Davis Hart
Katerin Elizabeth Hernandez-Castro
Arlene Dalay Herrera
Diego Aaron Herrera
Kayla M Hibley
Emma Josephine Hood
Madelyn Nicole Hoover
Andrew Byron Howell
Christine Lee Howell
Reagan Paige Howze
Christopher David Hoyt
Julyana Lavette Iverstine
Zacharia Tramaine Jackson
Emma Grace Johnson
Brooke Chasidy Jones
Tyrone Bowmon Jones
Sydney Reese Kimble
Naomi Nacole Knight
Kaylee Elizabeth Konczol
Tabitha Nicole Kuhn
Kayla Olivia Lanassa
Emma Claire Landry
Nathaniel Joseph Landry
Lainey Marie Legoria
Brayden Alex Lindsey
Lilly May Lipscomb
Jennifer Lopez-Colin
An'tonio Joseph Lopinto
Matthew James Manchester
Bella Ann Matherne
Nolan Vance Mcclain
Rylie Ann Mcdonald
Cameron Adeline McKenzie
Clancy Lynn Morrison
Kyleigh Marie Mulkey
Tylin Aaliyah Mulkey
Adrian Javier Ortiz
Silvia Jolette Ortiz-Vazquez
Mani Elizabeth Pearce
Della Rose Persick
Ethan Andrew Peters
Presley Toni Pevey
Darius Brandon Pitts
Brock Joseph Pregeant
Makayla Renea Prine
Damien Jacoby Roberts
Juliana Kayte Roberts
Chelsee Jade Rodriguez
Lexly Ann Scott
Sa'myra T'aira Sexton
Ryan Harvey Short
Ashleigh Nicole Smith
Brooklynn Kohl Smith
Mason Andrew Smith
Noah Sidney Smith
Landyn Boyd Sonnier
Caroline Faith Stafford
Jude Oliver Starns
Landon Drake Stilley
Presley Drew Stilley
Delaney Brooke Sustaita
Gage Daton Sykes
Brody Rayth Sziber
Benjamen Bryant Thompson
Geriyah Nicole Toney
Solomon Anthony Toney
Madelyn Therese Toole
Walker Santo Torrance
Irisbelsy Torres
William Jose Velasquez-Gonzalez
Dakota Rose Vicknair
Gunner Paul Waligora
Brandon Paul Wesley
Taryn Layla Whalin
Lathan Charles Whiddon
Brianna Elizabeth White
Ja'meisha Ann Williams
Noah Bernard Woods
