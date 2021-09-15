After having to close Wednesday, schools in Albany and Springfield will reopen on Thursday, Livingston Parish school officials have announced.
Seven schools in the Albany and Springfield areas were unable to open Wednesday due to current weather conditions, pre-existing hazardous conditions in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and road closures.
The closure applied to Springfield Elementary, Springfield Middle, Springfield High, Albany High, Albany Middle, Albany Upper Elementary, and Albany Lower Elementary.
School officials said those schools would reopen Thursday. Parents and guardians with questions or concerns regarding attendance are urged to contact their child’s school. Families can also monitor our social media feeds and www.lpsb.org for the most current updated information.
If the schools are able to reopen Thursday, 48 of the district's 49 campuses will be in operation. Maurepas School remains closed.
Earlier this week, district leaders said a previously scheduled professional development day on Sept. 22 will be a regular school day.
