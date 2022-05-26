It’s been a couple of months since the parish’s coaches selected her the Most Valuable Player on this year’s All-Parish girls basketball team, and Walker’s Caitlin Travis is still a little unsure about how to feel about the honor, saying she was ‘a little bit’ surprised by it.
“It makes me feel good that my hard work paid off, and I’m just thankful and grateful,” Travis said. “I just thank God for giving me opportunity to get this award.”
“I’ve put in a lot of work,” Travis continued. “I’ve been through a lot, and I think it’s just what I’ve done and what I’ve worked to achieve, the work obviously pays off. It makes me better. Hard work pays off.”
Walker coach Korey Arnold said one thing made Travis the parish MVP.
“She’s dynamic,” he said. “She’s the type of kid, you need a bucket, she can go get it. You need her to make a play for somebody else, she can go get it. She’s just really dynamic, really athletic for a female. I don’t like to stereotype, but she’s really athletic. She can do stuff that most girls can’t athletically and skill-wise. A lot of its genetics, but a lot of it’s her getting in the gym and really working on her skill set. I think that shows in the games because she puts in a lot of extra work in her skill set, working on stuff.”
“She’s quiet at times, but I think her game speaks volumes,” Arnold continued. “She’s more actions rather than words. She’s a leader on the team, but she does it by actions instead of speaking so much.”
Travis was also selected the team’s Offensive Playmaker, while Walker’s Aneace Scott and Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux were co-Defensive MVPs and Albany’s Stacy Darouse was tabbed Coach of the Year.
Getting to this point has been a process for Travis, who was selected the District 4-5A Most Valuable Player and was a first-team choice on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State team.
“You just learn new things every year, and I feel like I’ve grown my game each year by at least adding something new,” Travis said.
Travis said she’s also found a comfort zone in Walker’s system.
“I remember my freshman year, I was not comfortable at all because it was all new,” she said. “But by now, I’m definitely more comfortable with the system and the players and the coaches. I think that’s made me also grow as a player, just getting more acquainted with everything and comfortable.”
Arnold said the change in Travis’ game has been noticeable through the years.
“I think her IQ has drastically gotten better,” Arnold said. “As a freshman, she would do what we asked her to do just because we asked her to do it. She didn’t really understand the ‘game’ part of the game. I think as she’s gotten older, she does a lot of the same stuff, but she understands why she’s doing it now.”
“I think that’s helped her game overall, because I think if they know what they’re doing and why they’re doing it, they’re going to be that much better at it,” Arnold continued. “Rather than doing it without a ‘why’, I think her ‘why’ has gotten better. She understands more.”
Travis said she’s always learning when it comes to basketball, something she credited to Arnold and his coaching staff.
“I try to always learn something new, and Coach Korey is always teaching us something," she said. “He’s always teaching.”
In turn, Arnold said that’s also helped Travis improve as a defensive player.
“Her freshman year, there were times I couldn’t put her on the court because she couldn’t defend,” Arnold said. “But she’s taken pride in that. She’s gotten better. She wants to win, so she understood she had to get better on the defensive end, so she put time in and just worked. We work on it at practice a lot too. A lot of that, you can work on it in practice and preach to her, but until she wants to do it, it’s not going to fix itself, so a lot of that credit goes to her. She got to the point where enough was enough, I’m tired of sitting on the bench, so she figured it out, how to do what we asked her to do defensively.”
Arnold said Travis’ transition began in practice and in film sessions.
“I probably thought midway through her sophomore year – she was always good – but it started to click,” Arnold said. “She started to really understand what she brought to the table and what we needed her to do for our basketball team to win.”
Travis averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during a season in which she said her role for the Lady Cats changed a bit. She was quick to give credit to her teammates for her individual success.
“It’s good to have people that I know that I really am comfortable playing with because we’ve known each other for a long time,” Travis said. “My role really hasn’t changed much except for I distribute the ball more because I have those pieces in place. I think we just have good chemistry.”
“They help me with a lot of things,” Travis continued in talking about her teammates. “It’s not just all on me. We just work together as a team, and we do what it takes to win. I think we work together really well.”
Travis said things really began to come together for her and her team as they began making their playoff run this season, which ended in the semifinals with a loss to eventual state champion Ponchatoula.
“I think everybody just kind of clicked,” she said. “We worked together well. We played our best when we worked together.”
It didn’t surprise Arnold that Travis gave much of the credit for her success to her teammates.
“She’s very unselfish. Sometimes I wish she was more selfish, but we’ll get there,” Arnold said with a laugh.
“She sets individual goals, but like I said, she’s just a very unselfish kid,” Arnold continued. “She’d rather win the state championship rather than all that. I know she sets individual goals, but she’s definitely a team-first type kid. She’s a joy to coach. She’s never putting herself before her teammates. For her, yeah, it would be great for her to win back-to-back parish MVPs, and if she continues to develop, I don’t see any reason why she wouldn’t be.”
Travis said the loss to Ponchatoula will be a motivator for her and her teammates heading into next season.
“We learned that we can never be too prepared or overprepared, and in order to win a game like that, you can’t afford to make too many mistakes,” Travis said. “Your window is small. That’s something that my coach always says that the margin for error as games increase gets smaller. You just try to play your best and try to play together. That’s all you can hope for.”
“We have to do what we did this year, plus more,” Travis continued. “I think if we just keep working hard and we keep doing what we have to do – we keep being a student of the game and learning ways to improve as individuals and teammates and as a team, then I think we can get far and hopefully surpass what we did this season.”
