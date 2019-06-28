A celebration was held on Sunday, June 16, to honor Alfred Dawson Wascom and Maudie Powers Wascom, who were commemorating their 70th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married at Judson Baptist Church in Walker on June 16, 1949. They have lived in Central for more than 45 years.
Together, Alfred and Maudie have three children: son, Carroll and wife Kitty of Baton Rouge; daughter, Rhonda Michalski and husband John of Baker, and daughter, Diane Lea and husband Gil of Walker. They also have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The Wascoms are members of Zoar Baptist Church and are a wonderful example of true love and devotion. The family would like to congratulate the couple on 70 years of marriage.
