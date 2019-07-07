Silas and Elaine Corkern celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Silas Corkern and Elaine Payne Corkern of Walker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 15, 2019, at Amite Pentecostal Church in Amite.
The party was hosted by Wendy Corkern, Gina Corkern, and Russell and Lindy Palazzo.
The couple has two children, Wendy Corkern and Silas Corkern, Jr., as well as six grandchildren.
Celebration attendees included their children, Wendy and Silas; their daughter-in-law, Gina; their grandchildren, Sierra Bobo, Chloe Bobo, Anna Bobo, Jax Corkern, Amelia Corkern and Shaun Corkern; sisters, Edna Jean and Kenneth Severio, and Hazel Wilks; Rev. Paul and Marilee Dickson; and many other special family and friends!
