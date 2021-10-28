Birth Announcement: Hayden Scott Thomas

Amber Michelle Ott Thomas and Holden Scott Thomas of Denham Springs are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Hayden Scott Thomas.
Hayden was born at Womans Hospital in Baton Rouge, on Oct. 19, 2021, and weighed 11 pounds and 10 ounces.
He has one sibling, Alexa Marie Thomas, age 3.
His grandparents are Tonya Johnson, Joel Ott, Brenda Hayden, and Douglas Hayden. He also has a great-grandparent, Wanda Johnson.
