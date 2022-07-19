Birth Announcement: Sage Jackson Lambert

Whitney Strader Lambert and Chase Lambert of Livingston are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Sage Jackson Lambert.
Sage was born at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, on May 16, 2022, and weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces.
He has three siblings: Easton (7), River (5), and Mica (2).
His grandparents are Dennis and Debbie Strader, of Livingston; Shannon and Kayla Lambert, of Livingston; and Jessica Bessinger, of Denham Springs. His great-grandparents are Margaret Lott, of Livingston; Dorothy Strader, of Livingston; Patty Bessinger, of Denham Springs; and Billy and Marie Bessinger, of Prairieville.
