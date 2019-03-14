Birthday - Kameron Vincent Hagan

Kameron Vincent Hagan celebrated his 12th birthday (Jan. 19) with family and friends at Abundant Life Church’s 180 Center in Denham Springs. His party theme combined his love for Star Wars and Nerf guns.
Kameron and his guests battled each other with Nerf darts before refueling their energy with cake and ice cream.
Kameron is the son of Jeremy and Chandra Hagan of Denham Springs and is a 6th grade student at Juban Parc Junior High. Joining in the fun were his grandparents, Jerry and Mindy Hagan of Pine Grove.
