Birth Announcement: Elijah Michael Simmons

Ashley Hamilton Simmons and Jereme Simmons of Orange, Texas, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Elijah Michael Simmons.
He was born at Baptist Hospital of Beaumont, Texas, on Feb. 28, 2019, and weighed 9 pounds and 15 ounces.
He was welcomed home by his siblings, Haelee, age 13, Brooklyn, 7, and Luke, 2.
His grandparents are Wayne and Viola Simmons of Denham Springs, Brett Smith of Watson, and Tammy Hamilton of Walker.
His great-grandparents are Morgan and Delores Cryer of Denham Springs.
