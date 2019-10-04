Birth Announcement: Mica Rayden Lambert

Whitney Strader Lambert and Chase Lambert of Livingston are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Mica Rayden Lambert.
He was born at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, on Aug. 9, 2019, and weighed 8 pounds and 15 ounces.
He was welcomed home by his siblings, Easton, age 4, and River, 2.
His grandparents are Dennis and Debbie Strader of Livingston, Shannon and Kayla Lambert of Livingston, and Jessica Bessinger and Josh Roberts of Denham Springs.
His great-grandparents are Dot Strader of Livingston, Margaret Lott of Livingston, Patty Bessinger of Denham Springs, and Billy and Marie Bessinger of Prairieville.
