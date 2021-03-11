Hope Center Church is Walker’s newest church, pastored by Rev. R. Andreas and his wife Jamie Andreas.
Rev. Andreas answered the call of God and began his ministry at the age of 20 while attending LSU. Since receiving his bachelor’s degree in business, he has served as an evangelist, foreign missionary helper, North American missionary, and pastor.
Rev. Andreas continued his education by obtaining licenses in the financial industry and college credits toward a Theological Master’s degree. He has served on District Committees such as District Youth committee, Foreign Missions and Sunday School committees and has spoken at Youth camps and District Conferences.
Traveling across the U.S. and beyond, Rev. Andreas has seen many people give their life to Jesus Christ, and his ministry has impacted many throughout the Apostolic movement. He is co-author of several study books teaching principles on living for God.
Rev. Andreas and his wife are glad to be in Walker to plant a new church for God’s glory.
Hope Center is a growing church. Officially beginning in 2016, Hope Center has seen growth and miracles, the latest being the purchase of what was once the Walker United Methodist Church. That site is now the home of Hope Center Church, located at 30167 Stump Road.
Ministering to Walker and the surrounding communities, Hope Center offers preaching and Bible studies that are personal and practical. Today, there are Friendship Groups called “Hope Circle of Friends” for Spiritual edification and non-denominational Bible Studies to enhance one’s knowledge of Scripture.
Sunday School and other activities are available such as a Christian intervention program for the chemically dependent. Every service is punctuated with Bible-centered preaching and heartfelt worship.
Hope Center is committed to Apostolic Doctrine and Biblical teaching of One God. Our vision is for others to experience Spirit-filled services in which everyone is valued, and Jesus is Lord.
Why not visit us and see for yourself? Our meeting times are Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
(The “Church Spotlight” is a new series The News has launched to showcase churches and other places of worship in the area. To have your church or place of worship highlighted, email Karen Brooks at karen@lpn1898.com. You can also call our office at 225-665-5176.)
