Darren L. Brumfield, a 1988 graduate of Denham Springs High School and the son of Larry and Judy Brumfield, has retired from the U.S. Air Force.
His retirement is effective Dec. 1, 2023.
Darren L. Brumfield, a 1988 graduate of Denham Springs High School and the son of Larry and Judy Brumfield, has retired from the U.S. Air Force.
His retirement is effective Dec. 1, 2023.
With over 35 years of active military service, Colonel Brumfield was assigned to 16 different locations across the U.S., Europe, and the Pacific. He last served as the Commander of the 314th Maintenance Group at Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas, providing C-130J mission generation capabilities for the largest international flying training organization in the Department of Defense.
He was promoted to the rank of Technical Sergeant in 1998 prior to distinguished graduation from Officer Training School in 1999. He has deployed four times and commanded five times, including two deployed and two in-garrison squadron commands and one group command.
Of note, he commanded the first Expeditionary Air Advisory Squadron near Kandahar Airfield in 2010, being awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Additionally, he is a Joint Qualified Officer and an Acquisition Corp member who led an international support staff in a three-year effort to set up the first 29-Nation North Atlantic Treaty Organization “Force” in Sicily with five Global Hawk Surveillance aircraft.
Furthermore, he has extensive breadth in Aircraft Maintenance Management, including deployed and in-garrison flightline, intermediate, depot-level, and program office experience on F-15, F-16, A-10, B-1, C-130, RQ-4D, E-3, E-8 aircraft and H-1, HH-60, and Russian-made Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters.
Moreover, in his previous position, he oversaw all Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Maintenance in the Air Force as the Chief of the ICBM Maintenance Division in the Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Finally, he was recently awarded the Legion of Merit for his efforts in the last two years as a Group Commander and for his long and distinguished service and contributions to the U.S. Air Force.
Other noteworthy medals include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, nine Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards with two Valor devices, and two Air Force Bronze shooting competition medals for both rifle and pistol.
He remains happily married to Angela (Boyd) Brumfield of Wolfe City, Texas, who is also an Air Force Veteran. They will be married 30 years in November.
