Engagement: Kelsi Darouse & Logan Pierson

Kelsi Darouse and Logan Pierson have announced their engagement and approaching marriage on April 9, 2021.
Kelsi is the daughter of Shelley Rodrigues and the late Mike Darouse. She is the granddaughter of Gary and Tani Rodrigues of Hawaii and Veronica McLaughlin of Oregon, and Shirley and the late Jimmy Darouse of Albany.
Logan is the son of Veronica and Lawrence Pierson. He is the grandson of Velma and JW Anderson of Deridder, Valley and Andrea Kraft, and Mavis and the late Jimmie Pierson, all of Ponchatoula.
Kelsi is a graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder and SLU Communications Disorders program and is currently employed with Livingston Parish School Board. Logan is a graduate of SLU’s Criminal Justice Department and is currently employed there with the University Police Department.
The wedding will take place at 5 p.m. at St. Margaret Queen of Scotland Catholic Church in Albany with a reception to follow the Mass at T.H. Hughes Barn also in Albany.
Regretfully, due to COVID 19 restrictions still in place, attendance is by invitation only. The wedding will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
