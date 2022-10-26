Engagement: Kylie Marlee Sceroler & Brady Austin Morris

Donnie and Pasha Sceroler of Denham Springs are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kylie Marlee Sceroler, to Brady Austin Morris.
Kylie, a 2015 graduate of Denham Springs High School, is the granddaughter of Larry and Rebecca McDonald, of Denham Springs, as well as Barbara Sceroler and the late Donald Sceroler, also of Denham Springs.
The bride-to-be graduated from LSU in 2019 and is currently employed at State Farm Insurance.
Brady, a 2015 graduate of Live Oak High School, is the son of Scooter and Amy Morris, of Denham Springs. He is the grandson of Clemon and Jean Mullins of Central, and the late Fred and Mary Morris, also of Central.
The groom-to-be is a 2019 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, and he is currently employed at United Rentals.
Kylie and Brady will exchange vows during a ceremony on Jan. 14, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs. A reception will follow at Boudreaux’s in Baton Rouge.
