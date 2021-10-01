Engagement: Margaret “Maggie” Rebecca Hinson and Joseph McDonald “Mac” Sceroler

Don and Becky Hinson of Central are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Margaret “Maggie” Rebecca Hinson, to Joseph McDonald “Mac” Sceroler.
Margaret, a 2014 graduate of Denham Springs High School, is the granddaughter of Billie Fae Hinson and the late Edgar Hinson, the late Howell and Annette McManus, and the late Clara McManus, all of Natchez, Mississippi.
The bride-to-be graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2018 and later from the University of Louisiana Monroe in 2020. She is currently employed at Launch Therapy Center.
Joseph, who is also a 2014 graduate of Denham Springs High School, is the son of Donnie and Pasha Sceroler, of Denham Springs. He is the grandson of Larry and Rebecca McDonald as well as Bobbie Sceroler and the late Donald Sceroler, all of Denham Springs.
The groom-to-be is a 2020 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, and he currently is a professional pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds of Major League Baseball.
Margaret and Joseph will exchange vows during a ceremony on November 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs.
