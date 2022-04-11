Engagement: Skylar Jene’ Farrow & Trevor Michael Ragusa

Pictured, from left, are Trevor Michael Ragusa and Skylar Jene’ Farrow.

 Photo submitted

Brett and Tammy Farrow are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Skylar Jene’ Farrow to Trevor Michael Ragusa.

The wedding for Skylar and Trevor will take place in September 2022.

