Engagement: Heidi Michelle Wale & Kennon Hamilton Singley

Mr. and Mrs. Richard L. Wales of Walker, Louisiana, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Heidi Michelle Wales, to Kennon Hamilton Singley, son of Jim and Deane Singley of Laurel, Mississippi.
The wedding will be held at sunset on October 2, 2020, at Heritage Acres, in Clarksville, Arkansas, with a reception to follow on the grounds.
The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edwin P. Guy of Greensburg, Louisiana and the late Tena Bridges of Kentwood, Louisiana, and the late Lanis Wales Jr. of Greensburg, Louisiana. The groom is the grandson of the late Aubrey and Marie Hamilton of Laurel, Mississippi and the late Lee and Elizabeth Singley of Meridian, Mississippi.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Walker High School and Southeastern Louisiana University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She is currently employed with the Livingston Parish Public Schools system as a third grade teacher at Seventh Ward Elementary.
Her fiance is a graduate of RH Watkins High School in Laurel, Mississippi, and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation Administration. The groom owns and operates a feed supply company in McComb, Mississippi.
Following the wedding in October, the couple will reside in Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.