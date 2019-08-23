Johnny Stockton III and Sandra Stockton of Denham Springs are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Holly Blaire Stockton, to Benjamin Allan Najar. The wedding will take place on Nov. 2, 2019, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Stockton.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Jerry Stockton of Denham Springs and Linda Watts of Denham Springs.
She is a Denham Springs High School graduate with a bachelor of science degree in biological engineering from Louisiana State University. She is currently employed as an environmental engineer.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Edward and Luann Najar of Little Rock, Ark., and he is the grandson of Margaret Osborn of Pueblo, Colo.
He graduated from North Pulaski High School in Jacksonville, Ark., then earned a degree in broadcasting from Arkansas State University. He is currently employed as a videographer for FarmHouse Fresh.
The bride-elect will be attended by maid of honor Brittany Marten of Walker and bridesmaids Morgan Babin of Denham Springs, Rebecca Mirafuentes of Jonesboro, Ark. and Rachel Najar of Little Rock, Ark. The flower girl will be Brooklyn Marten of Walker.
The bridegroom-elect will be attended by best man Matt Lamb of Tulsa, Okla., and groomsmen Joseph Najar of Arlington, Va., Johnny Stockton IV of Denham Springs, and Ryan Marten of Walker. The ring bearers will be Gunner and Liam Marten of Walker.
Brother Willis Easley will be the minister for the wedding ceremony, and Chloe Bueche will play the harp during the ceremony.
The reception will be held at the Juban Parc Clubhouse in Denham Springs, with musical entertainment by the Chase Tyler Band.
The couple will reside in McKinney, Texas.
