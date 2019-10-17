Engagement: Jerri Danielle Pringle & Morgan Adam Harris

Richard and Karen Pringle of Livingston are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jerri Danielle Pringle, to Morgan Adam Harris.
Jerri, a 2011 Doyle High graduate, is the granddaughter George Wales, Jerry and Margie Martin, and Daniel & Peggy Pringle (all deceased). She graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 2019 and is currently employed at American Fire Protection Group.
The groom-to-be, a 2011 Captain Shreve High graduate, is the son of Ken and Donna Harris of Shreveport and the grandson of Kenneth Harris of El Dorado, Arkansas, and Mary Hill of Shreveport. Morgan graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 2016 and is currently employed at the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
Jerri and Morgan will exchange vows during a ceremony at The Barn at TH Farms on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
