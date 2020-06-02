Engagement: Sammi Laine Rushing & Jared Clay Parker

Mr. and Mrs. Dana W. Rushing of Watson are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sammi Laine Rushing, to Jared Clay Parker.
Sammi, a 2013 graduate of Live Oak High School, is the granddaughter of Patricia Rushing and the late Carl Rushing, of Watson, and Elaine Thompson and the late Jo-John Thompson, of Iowa, Louisiana.
The bride-to-be graduated from Louisiana State University in 2016 with a BA in Mass Communication (journalism) and is currently employed as executive assistant at Louisiana Travel Association.
Jared, a 2014 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School in Hammond, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Marcell Parker of Independence as well as the grandson of Carrie Parker and the late Harold M. Parker of Independence and Elaine Holden and the late Gene Holden of Albany.
The groom-to-be is a 2018 graduate of Louisiana State University with a BS in civil engineering. In addition to working as a law clerk in the 21st Judicial District Court, Jared is attending LSU Law School.
Sammi and Jared will exchange vows during a ceremony on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Live Oak United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.