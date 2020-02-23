Engagement: Shelby Rae McManus and Deven Brooks Azuara

David and Debbie McManus of St. Amant are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Rae McManus, to Deven Brooks Azuara.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of C.R. Dunbar of Greenwell Springs, Mae Ashford Marino of Denham Springs, the late Diane Barrios Dunbar of Baton Rouge, and the late Archie McManus, Jr., of Central.
Shelby is a 2013 graduate of Central High School and a 2019 graduate of the Baton Rouge General School of Nursing. She is currently practicing as a registered nurse at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Tabitha Davis of Central and Mr. and Mrs. Hector Azuara of Denham Springs. He is the grandson of Elodia Azuara of Baton Rouge and Susan Davis of Central.
Deven is a 2010 graduate of Central High School and is currently employed as a turnaround planner for Turner Industries.
The wedding will take place at The White Magnolia in Kentwood, Louisiana, on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
