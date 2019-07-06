Rachel Marie Crowder & Alexander Griffin Hosse

Mr. James Robert Crowder of Denham Springs is pleased to announce the engagement of his daughter, Rachel Marie, to Alexander Griffin Hosse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edward Hosse, Jr., of Denham Springs. The wedding will take place on December 8, 2019, at White Oak Estate and Gardens in Baton Rouge.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Mr. James Robert Crowder and the late Mrs. James Robert Crowder of Denham Springs. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ray Crowder of Denham Springs and Mr. Elgene Edward Hood, Sr., and the late Mrs. Elgene Edward Hood, Sr., of Denham Springs.
She is a 2013 graduate of Denham Springs High School and a 2016 graduate of Louisiana State University. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate of Audiology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edward Hosse, Jr., of Denham Springs, and the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edward Hosse, Sr., of Atlanta, Ga., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Francis Lambert, Sr., of Denham Springs.
He is a 2011 graduate of Denham Springs High School, a 2014 graduate of Louisiana State University and a 2019 graduate of Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He is currently a resident physician with the LSU Internal Medicine Program at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
