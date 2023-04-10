Military spotlight: Albany native Chief Petty Officer Garrett B. Gardiner

Chief Petty Officer Garrett B. Gardiner

Chief Petty Officer Garrett B. Gardiner was born in Mesa, Arizona. After graduating Albany High School, Class of 1999, he joined the Navy out of Albany, Louisiana, on May 23, 2001.

Gardiner attended recruit training command in Great Lakes, Illinois. Upon completion of basic training, he reported to Storekeeper “A” School located at Meridian, Mississippi.

