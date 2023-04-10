Military spotlight: Albany native Chief Petty Officer Garrett B. Gardiner

Chief Petty Officer Garrett B. Gardiner was born in Mesa, Arizona. After graduating Albany High School, Class of 1999, he joined the Navy out of Albany, Louisiana, on May 23, 2001.
Gardiner attended recruit training command in Great Lakes, Illinois. Upon completion of basic training, he reported to Storekeeper “A” School located at Meridian, Mississippi.
In September 2001, Gardiner reported to his first command Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU). He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2002 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
During his tenure, Gardiner was awarded small craft coxswain and certified special operations training specialist.
In 2004, he reported to the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and worked as supply response section assistant LPO and command financial specialist. During his tenure, he participated in countless replenishment-at-seas, deployed to the Middle East, and was a part of the last F-14 Tomcat mission onboard an aircraft carrier in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Chief Gardiner checked onboard to Priority Material Office (PMO) in Bremerton, Washington. He was promoted to the rank of Petty Officer First Class and worked as the Point of Entry Leading Petty Officer. He was selected to go on deployment in an individual augmentation onboard the USS GySgt. Fred W. Stockham (T-AK-3017) in support of Joint Task Force 515.
He transferred to USS John C. Stennis and earned his Enlisted Warfare Specialist, Aviation Warfare Specialist, advancing to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He served as Repairable Management Branch Chief Petty Officer leading his division and sailors on multiple deployments.
After a rigorous sea duty, he transferred to the Center for Service Support, Newport, Rhode Island. He earned his Master Training Specialist and traveled worldwide as an instructor for U.S. Postal Service Operations.
Gardiner developed and revamped 32 Logistics Specialist, Navy-Wide General Military Knowledge courses and was a subject matter expert for three Advancement Exam Readiness Reviews.
After screening for special programs, he was selected to be the supply officer onboard the USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) in Mayport, Florida. In a role reserved for the supply officer, he quickly became the expert in all things Littoral Combat and served as the first qualified helicopter control officer onboard a Mayport freedom class ship.
Chief Gardiner is currently serving as the Senior Enlisted Leader of Logistics and Facilities at Naval Medical Forces Support Command in San Antonio.
His personal awards the Navy Commendation Medal (Two Awards), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medal (Five Awards), Volunteer Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (Seven Awards), Expert Rifle Marksmanship, Expert Pistol Marksmanship, numerous letters of commendation and numerous Unit Awards including the Presidential Unit Citation.
