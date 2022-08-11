Twins celebrate 90th birthdays in Hawaiian style

Pictured, from left, are twins Audrey Chavers and Aubrey Cassels, Sr., who recently celebrated their 90th birthdays in Hawaiian style.

 Photo submitted

Twins Audrey Chavers and Aubrey Cassels, Sr., recently celebrated their 90th birthdays in Hawaiian style.

The event was held at the Livingston Activity Center in Walker, Louisiana, with family and friends. Approximately 100 were in attendance and some came from as far away as Arkansas and Mississippi.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.