Walker resident celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends

Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 8:04 pm
A lifelong resident of Walker, “Miss” Edna was born on July 6, 1923, to Calvin and Maggie Courtney Sibley. She attended Walker schools and graduated in 1940, after which she worked as a telephone operator until she married Roy Covington in 1944 upon his return from overseas duty in WWII. They were married for 62 years.
Living most of her life as a full-time homemaker, Miss Edna has been devoted to her family of four daughters, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She loves get-togethers for holidays and special events and always enjoys hearing family news.
Most of her activities outside the home have centered around Judson Baptist Church in Walker, where she has been a member since the age of 11. She has served in numerous leadership capacities, including WMU president, GA leader, and Sunday School teacher to children as well as to adults. She was also one of the founders of the church’s first Cradle Roll.
Miss Edna loves to travel. She and Roy traveled to all the lower 48 states as well as to the Caribbean island of St. Maarten.
When asked what she attributes to her long life, she simply responded, “Good living.”
