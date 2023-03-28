Walker resident celebrates 100th birthday

To the most amazing, caring, and thoughtful daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, we celebrate you, Elizabeth Starks-Stewart, on your 100th birthday.
Ten decades of memories, 1,200 months of happiness, and 5,217 weeks of love.
Known to many as “Lizzy,” “Momma Liz,” and “Mrs. Lizabeth,” Elizabeth was born in Silver Creek, Mississippi, on March 28, 1923. She has resided in Walker, LA, for the past 81 years.
Her favorite scripture is Psalms 23, “The Lord is my Shepherd.”
When asked her secret to longevity, she simply stated: “Always trust God first, love one another, treat others as you would want to be treated.
Lizzy then added a piece of advice, “Always remember to think before speaking, never say what comes to the mind first. And don’t bother folk until they bother you.”
Elizabeth will be celebrated by family and friends in great Centenarian fashion on April 1.
