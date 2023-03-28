Walker resident celebrates 100th birthday

Elizabeth Starks-Stewart will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends on April 1.

 Photo submitted

To the most amazing, caring, and thoughtful daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, we celebrate you, Elizabeth Starks-Stewart, on your 100th birthday.

Ten decades of memories, 1,200 months of happiness, and 5,217 weeks of love.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.