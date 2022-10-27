Wedding: Brenna Allphin-Smith & Christopher J. Beckman, Sr.

Brenna Allphin-Smith and Christopher J. Beckman, Sr., were united in marriage in a beachfront ceremony on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Port St. Joe Beach, Florida.
Reverend Don Goodrum officiated the ceremony.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Brenna Allphin-Smith and Christopher J. Beckman, Sr., were united in marriage in a beachfront ceremony on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Port St. Joe Beach, Florida.
Reverend Don Goodrum officiated the ceremony.
A ceremony to bless the marriage in the couple's church was held on July 31, 2022, at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Denham Springs, officiated by Father Dan Krutz.
The bride is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and is employed by the Livingston Parish Public Schools system as a special education teacher and head soccer and golf coach at Walker High School.
The groom is a graduate of Millsaps College and The United States Sports Academy. He is employed by the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge as a physical education teacher and head basketball coach and assistant golf coach.
The bride was attended by her daughter, Catherine Johnell. The groom was attended by his sons and stepson, Christopher Beckman, Jr., August Perez, and Noah Beckman.
Following the wedding ceremony, the couple and their children vacationed on the beach in Port St. Joe. The couple resides in Denham Springs.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.