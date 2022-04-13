Wedding: Brigette Renee Fontenot & Jason Coy Penry

Brigette Renee Fontenot and Jason Coy Penry were united in marriage on March 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
The bride is the daughter of Deborah Underwood and is a 1996 graduate Denham Springs High School. Brigette is currently employed as a teacher.
The groom is the son of Mike and Rhonda Penry and is a 1995 graduate of Walker High School. Jason is currently serving as the Associate Vice President of University Advancement at Texas A&M.
