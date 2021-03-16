Wedding: Heidi Michelle Wales & Kennon Hamilton Singley

Heidi Michelle Wales and Kennon Hamilton Singley were united in marriage at an outdoor ceremony at sunset on Friday, October, 2, 2020, at Heritage Acres in Clarksville, Arkansas. Reverend Bob Phelps officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Richard and Kathy Wales of Walker, Louisiana. She is the granddaughter of the late Edwin and Gerri Guy of Greensburg, Louisiana, and the late Lanis Wales, Jr., of Greensburg and Betty Bridges of Kentwood, Louisiana.
The groom is the son of Jim and Deana Singley of Laurel, Mississippi. He is the grandson of the late Elizabeth and Lee Singley of Meridian, Mississippi, and Marie and Aubrey Hamilton of Laurel.
The bride is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and is employed by the Livingston Parish Public Schools system as a third-grade teacher in Denham Springs, Louisiana. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Li at Southeastern Louisiana University. The groom is a business owner and a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi.
The bride was escorted by her father with music provided by guitarist and friend, Daniel Barham. Her Eddy-K bridal gown was fashioned with embroidered lace and sequin embellishments with a sweeping train. A cathedral-length veil and a blusher with embroidered lace and scalloped edges was worn. She carried a bouquet of quicksand roses, olive branches, willow eucalyptus, and lisianthus and ranunculus flowers with her baby jewelry intertwined throughout.
The bride was attended by Cali Kennedy of Covington, Louisiana, her maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Sarah Barnett of Denham Springs and Marcela Spicuzza of Prairieville, Louisiana. The flower girls were nieces Charlotte Wales of Walker, Louisiana, and Aubrey Grice of San Diego, California.
Serving as the groom’s best man was his father, Jim Singley. Groomsmen were John Paul Reeves and William Kimmel, both of McComb, Mississippi. The ring bearers were nephews Preston Grice of San Diego, California, and Preston Wales, of Walker. The bride’s brothers, Tyler and Clay Wales, read scriptures during the ceremony and her brother, Wyatt Wales, escorted their mother to the unity candle.
Following the wedding ceremony, the reception was held on the grounds of Heritage Acres. The guests enjoyed dinner and dancing to DJ, Vinyl Tone Entertainment. The groom’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner the night before at Kasper’s Restaurant, located on the campus of the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.
Following their honeymoon to Yosemite National Park and San Francisco, California, the couple is residing in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, until summer.
