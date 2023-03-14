Wedding: Kylie Marlee Sceroler & Brady Austin Morris

Friends and family gathered to celebrate the marriage of Kylie Marlee Sceroler and Brady Austin Morris on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Dr. Leo Miller officiated the ceremony held inside First Baptist Church of Denham Springs.
Kylie is the daughter of Donnie and Pasha Sceroler of Denham Springs. She is the granddaughter of Larry and Rebecca McDonald, of Denham Springs, as well as Barbara Sceroler and the late Donald Sceroler, also of Denham Springs.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Denham Springs High School and a 2019 graduate of Louisiana State University. She is currently employed with State Farm Insurance.
Brady is the son of Scooter and Amy Morris, of Denham Springs. He is the grandson of Clemon and Jean Mullins of Central, and the late Fred and Mary Morris, also of Central.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of Live Oak High School and a 2019 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. He is currently employed with United Rentals.
Brynne Dugas, the bride’s childhood friend, served as the Maid of Honor.
Fellow bridesmaids were: Morgan Sceroler, bride’s cousin; Jorie McDonald, bride’s cousin; Ali Simon Mahtook, bride’s LSU cheer friend; Maggie Hinson Sceroler, bride’s sister-in-law; Madeleine Greer Thiaville, bride’s childhood friend; Maggie Morris, groom’s sister; Anna Sceroler, bride’s cousin; Caroline Marks, bride’s Chi Omega sister; Maddie Wells, bride’s Chi Omega sister; Annie LaPrarie, bride’s college roommate; Rachel Rispone, bride’s LSU cheer friend; and Avery Jobe, groom’s cousin.
Ryan Morris, the groom’s brother, served as the Best Man.
Fellow groomsmen were: Colby Freneaux, groom’s childhood friend; Kamen Carter, groom’s Kappa Alpha brother; Mac Sceroler, bride’s brother; Kyle Bracey, groom’s co-worker; Jace Stevens, groom’s college friend; Alex Murray, groom’s Kappa Alpha brother; Jared Forrest, groom’s childhood friend; Jacob Moore, groom’s Kappa Alpha brother; Chris Graham, groom’s Kappa Alpha brother; and Landry Jobe, groom’s cousin.
Ushers were Jase McDonald, a cousin of the bride, and Jacob Forbes, a cousin of the groom. Readers were Cami Laxton, a cousin of the bride, and Erin Wilbanks, a cousin of the groom. String musicians and a trumpeter from Arco Music in Lafayette performed at the ceremony.
A reception at Boudreaux's in Baton Rouge followed the ceremony. Musical entertainment was provided by The Phunky Monkeys Band from New Orleans.
The married couple spent their honeymoon in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
