Wedding: Tabitha Starkey & Holly Culpepper

Pictured are Tabitha Paige Starkey and Holly Elizabeth Culpepper, who exchanged vows at sunset on the beach in Long Beach, Mississippi, on February 14, 2023.

 Photo submitted

Tabitha Paige Starkey and Holly Elizabeth Culpepper exchanged vows at sunset on the beach in Long Beach, Mississippi, on February 14, 2023.

Gulf Coast Wedding Officiant Misty Hopkins served as the wedding minister.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.