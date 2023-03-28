Wedding: Tabitha Starkey & Holly Culpepper

Tabitha Paige Starkey and Holly Elizabeth Culpepper exchanged vows at sunset on the beach in Long Beach, Mississippi, on February 14, 2023.
Gulf Coast Wedding Officiant Misty Hopkins served as the wedding minister.
Tabitha “Tabby” is the daughter of Ken and Vicky Starkey. She is a graduate of Walker High and is involved with many local businesses and organizations. She is the owner and operator of Cornerstone Marketing Agency Of LA., Geaux Promo, and the co-founder of LA Women In Business Magazine.
Holly, is the daughter of Wesley and Carol Young, and a proud mother of two, Mason Middleton and Kharma Culpepper. Holly is also an alumni of Walker High School and a local business owner. She has a private training studio, Holly, The Fitness Expert, located in Oak Point Shopping Center in Watson.
The married couple, Mrs. & Mrs. Starkey, #TabnHol, resides in Watson.
