Andi Alayna Smith & Cory Paul Metrejean, both of Livingston, were united in marriage on June 22, 2019, at The Barn at TH Farms in Holden.
Dustin Hinson officiated the 5:00 p.m. ceremony.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents, Patrick & Melissa Favaron Smith both of Baton Rouge.
The Bride was attended by her Maid of Honor, Amber Smith, her Matron of Honor, Ashley Schenk, and her bridesmaids, Emily Smith, Danielle Drevecky, and Crystal Lee. The flower girl was Makenzie Schenk and her mini bride was Olivia Schenk.
The groom is the son of Paul Metrejean of Opelousas and Shonnoh King of Lake Charles. His best man was Aaron Hammond and his groomsmen were Carter Kendrick, Dalton Newson, Adam Ortego, and Micah Lavigne. The mini groom was Colton Metrejean.
Special thanks to Taylor Hart Photography for all of the beautiful pictures and Elizabeth Doucett Simon for the amazing food.
