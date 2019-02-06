An album release concert will be held for local performer James Linden Hogg at the Manship Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 14, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
During the show, Hogg will perform songs from his latest album, “College Fund Vol. 3.” It’ll be the third performance at the Baton Rouge venue for 18-year-old Hogg, a homeschooled high school senior from Livingston Parish.
“College Fund Vol. 3” marks Hogg’s third album release, following “College Fund Vol. 1” in 2016 and “College Fund Vol. 2” the following year. Hogg’s music style is a blend of folk, americana, celtic, and spiritual.
Reserved seating tickets for Hogg’s show Feb. 14 are $25 (plus tax) and can be purchased by visiting the following link: www.manshiptheatre.org/show/james-linden-hogg.
Hogg, a multi-instrumentalist who writes much of his own music, recently performed the national anthem during the American Farm Bureau National Convention, held Jan. 11-13 in New Orleans. Playing a keyboard alone on stage, Hogg sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of a crowd of a few hundred people — including President Donald Trump.
Hogg’s love of music and history helped him win the Louisiana State Fiddle Grand Champion title as well as the Louisiana National History Day Contest.
Hogg plans to enroll at LSU in the fall to pursue a degree in history and graduate studies in theology.
For more information, visit his website, www.jameslindenhogg.com.
‘College Fund Vol. 3’ album release party
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Manship Theatre, located at 100 Lafayette St. in Baton Rouge
Admission: $25 per ticket (plus tax)
