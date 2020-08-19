Though the current exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish ends this weekend, it’ll live forever online.
The Arts Council recently created a video highlighting the work of the Denham Springs Fine Arts Association, an organization of local artists whose work has been on display over the last two months.
In the 3-minute video, viewers are given a virtual tour of dozens of pieces hanging in the Arts Council’s gallery in downtown Denham Springs. Most of the illustrations feature nature or wildlife scenes in a variety of mediums, including watercolors, mixed media, oils, and acrylic.
(To view the video tour, click here).
The exhibit began in July and will end on Saturday, Aug. 22. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those who wish to view the exhibit must contact the Arts Council’s office to make an appointment.
Appointments will be held on Thursdays and Saturdays and are for groups of four people or less. Masks must be worn at all times inside the gallery.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, which closed in March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
For its next exhibit, the Arts Council will put the spotlight on man’s best friend for National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, which is scheduled for October. A portion of sales from the exhibit, currently set for September and October, will benefit the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Donations for the shelter are also welcome.
For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.