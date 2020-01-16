DENHAM SPRINGS -- If you haven’t checked out the current exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, you’re in luck.
The Arts Council has extended its “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish” exhibit, which was originally scheduled to conclude in January.
The exhibit, which features the work of current and former residents of Livingston Parish, will now be on display through Saturday, Feb. 29. It gives art lovers a sneak peak of an upcoming book celebrating life in the parish.
Visitors will find more than 60 works of art in the exhibit, including acrylic paintings, fiber art, mixed media pieces, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, pencil sketching, photography, abstract pieces, metal and wood sculpting, and watercolors.
The exhibit’s artwork will be featured in the book, “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish,” an upcoming coffee-table-style book focused on life in the parish that has been in the works for the last year.
In an interview with The News in the summer of 2018, ACLP Treasurer and book organizer Judye Averett said the book will be a combination of stories, oral history, and artwork detailing life “from every corner of the parish.”
The book will give readers a history of the villages, towns, and cities within the parish while also highlighting the work of local artists. It will include stories relevant to each area, with photographs and artwork of the first established business and churches, as well as area rivers, railroads, natural landscapes and wildlife.
“We think it’s going to be something that will bring a lot to our parish as a whole,” Averett said. “It’ll be a perpetual book that’ll be available for years to come.”
An artists’ reception will take place in February, though no date has been set yet. During the free receptions, artists gather to discuss their work, and light refreshments are typically served.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery is located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs.
For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
