Members of the Louisiana Photographic Society (LPS) will have their work on display at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish over the next two months.
The exhibit began on Jan. 11 and will run through Feb. 22.
The mission of the LPS is to advance and promote the art of photography in the River Parishes of south Louisiana, according to its website. To help achieve this goal, the LPS offers members a variety of programs, classes, seminars, and field trips throughout the calendar year.
People can visit the free ACLP exhibit anytime between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Arts Council is located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs.
For more information on the Arts Council, visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.
For more information on the Louisiana Photographic Society, visit www.laphotosociety.com.
