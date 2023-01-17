Arts Council of Livingston Parish

Arts Council of Livingston Parish

 David Gray | The News

Members of the Louisiana Photographic Society (LPS) will have their work on display at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish over the next two months.

The exhibit began on Jan. 11 and will run through Feb. 22.

