The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting people to work on their art skills while getting in the holiday spirit.
Under instructor Shelly Frederick, artists will be able to paint a vintage truck door hanger or a Grinch door hanger during upcoming classes at the downtown gallery.
In each class, participants will be painting a 20-inch-tall wooden door hanger design. No previous experience is necessary, and everything needed for the class will be provided in a kit.
The cost per class is $35 per person, and people must reserve a spot as space is limited.
For more information or to register, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in Denham Springs.
Below are the dates/times/registration deadlines for upcoming classes under Frederick:
Vintage Truck Paint Party
-- Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline Wednesday, Nov. 25)
-- Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2-4 p.m. (registration deadline Wednesday, Dec. 2)
-- Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline Friday, Dec. 4)
Grinch Paint Party
-- Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline Wednesday, Nov. 25)
-- Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2-4 p.m. (registration deadline Wednesday, Dec. 2)
-- Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline Friday, Dec. 4)
