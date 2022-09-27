The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is celebrating its furry friends.
The downtown gallery is currently housing its annual “Animals in Art” exhibit, which will be open until the end of October.
Coinciding with “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month,” the exhibit will run through Oct. 29. The exhibit will donate any proceeds to a local animal shelter.
Artists will discuss their work during a reception from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the downtown gallery. Representatives from the Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be at the event, which is free and open to the public, as well as other vendors.
The artist reception will be held in conjunction with Customer Appreciation Day taking place in the Denham Springs Antique Village that same day.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information on the exhibit, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
