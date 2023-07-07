Arts Council of Livingston Parish

Arts Council of Livingston Parish

 David Gray | The News

The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is currently displaying artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association for an exhibit that’ll run through the month of August.

The latest exhibit, which began on July 5, ends Aug. 30. A reception will take place on Saturday, August 5, from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served.

