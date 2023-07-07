The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is currently displaying artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association for an exhibit that’ll run through the month of August.
The latest exhibit, which began on July 5, ends Aug. 30. A reception will take place on Saturday, August 5, from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served.
The art inspired works for sale include various mediums, such as watercolor, pastel, acrylic paintings, and framed batik pieces.
Located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Kids Class - Shrinky Dinks!
Children are invited to sign up to join instructor Cherie Ducote-Breaux for a fun class of Shrinky Dinks.
During the class, which is for ages 10 and up, students will be making a pendant for a necklace.
The class will take place at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish on Saturday, July 15, from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. The cost is $10 per student and all supplies are included.
