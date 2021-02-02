Children ages 6 and up are invited to partake in an upcoming art workshop focused on drawing and painting techniques.
Sponsored by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, young artists will learn basic drawing and painting techniques to paint a flower bouquet. No previous experience is necessary, and all supplies will be included.
Students will learn under instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs. The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. The deadline to register is Feb. 4.
The cost for the class is $10 per person, and people must reserve a spot as space is limited due to social distancing. Masks are required.
For more information or to register, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
