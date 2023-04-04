Arts Council of Livingston Parish

Arts Council of Livingston Parish

 David Gray | The News

The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a reception for its Artist of the Year and student artists later this month. 

The reception will take place from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The gallery is located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.