The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a reception for its Artist of the Year and student artists later this month.
The reception will take place from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The gallery is located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs.
Artists will be present for the reception, including Dody Sandifer, who was named this year’s Artist of the Year.
Sandifer's artwork is accompanied by local student artists as well as students who participated in the Louisiana Black Bear Coloring Contest. The exhibit features art from children ages 6-18, including homeschool students.
The artwork on display includes a variety of mediums chosen by these artists.
The exhibit opened March 8 and will conclude April 22.
For more information on the Arts Council, visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.
