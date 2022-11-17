Just in time for the holidays, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace.
The exhibit features a wide variety of artistic creations for holiday shoppers. It opened on Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 23.
The art work covers an array of mediums, such as oil and acrylic paintings, framed photographs, handmade jewelry, hand thrown pottery, and fabric arts, including numerous quilted items.
Items are currently on sale at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit www.artslivingston.org for more information.
