DENHAM SPRINGS -- With fall approaching, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting children to create one of the season’s most enduring images.
The Arts Council has opened registration for a fall painting class that’ll take place on Saturday, Sept. 7. Under instructor Dena Olinde, a local art teacher in Livingston Parish, children ages 8-12 will learn to draw scarecrows and then paint them with acrylics on canvas.
The cost for the class is $10 per student, which includes supplies. The class will be held at the ACLP gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs, and is scheduled to run from 10-11:30 a.m. Children are encouraged to dress in appropriate clothing for a painting class.
For more information or to register, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org and select “Book a Class,” or call (225) 664-1168.
