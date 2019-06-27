DENHAM SPRINGS -- For children hoping to work on their stage presence or simply get out of their comfort zone, an upcoming acting camp will teach them both.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting students in grades 5-12 to a three-day acting camp, which is set to run July 23-25.
The camp will be broken up into two sessions: one for students in grades 5-8 from 10 a.m. until noon, and the other for high schoolers from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Under Livingston Parish Talented Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock, young actors will learn how to read, select, prepare and perform monologues. Students will work on acting skills, line interpretation, characterization, emotional and facial expression, and body language speech. The camp will conclude with each student performing a monologue for the class.
The cost for the camp is $30 per student, and sessions will be held at the ACLP gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs.
For more information or to register, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.