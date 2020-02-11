DENHAM SPRINGS -- If you’re a student artist, you’ll soon have the chance to show off your work.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting students in grades 1-12 to display their artwork during a two-month exhibit that’ll take place through March and April.
Artwork must be the original work completed by student only, and the subject matter must be suitable for family viewing, according to the exhibit’s guidelines. Students will also be allowed to sell their artwork in the gallery, which will run from Saturday, March 7, through Saturday, April 25.
The drop-off dates for the artwork will be Feb. 26-29 during regular gallery hours, and the pick-up dates will be April 29-May 2.
This will be the second straight year the Arts Council has opened its doors to student-made artwork. Last March, young artists from Lewis Vincent Elementary displayed their own acrylic interpretations of Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”
In addition to the students, the ACLP gallery will also display work from Kathleen “Kitty” Kuhnert, a local photographer who was named the Arts Council of Livingston Parish 2019 Artist of the Year. Kuhnert, a nature photographer, has displayed her work at the Arts Council many times in the past.
During the exhibit, Kuhnert’s work will be displayed in the main lobby, with the rest of the gallery featuring the artwork belonging to students.
A second Saturday reception will take place on March 14 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the gallery, where artists will gather and light refreshments will be served. This is a free event that is open to the public.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
For more information on the exhibit or how to submit artwork, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
