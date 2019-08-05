DENHAM SPRINGS -- For its next exhibit, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is going back to school.
Local artists are celebrating the return of school this fall with the “ABC’s AND 123’s” exhibit, which will run at the Arts Council over the months of August and September.
All artwork hung in the exhibit must contain a number, letter, or word. In addition to work from the juried artists, children who recently took Sara Smith’s painting class will also have work on display. For the class, children painted with acrylic on canvas using yarn resist, with their initials serving as the focal point.
The “ABC’s AND 123’s” exhibit began on Aug. 3 and will conclude on Wednesday, Sept. 25. A second Saturday reception will take place on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the gallery, where artists will gather and light refreshments will be served. This is a free event that is open to the public.
People can visit the free ACLP exhibit anytime between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Arts Council is located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs.
For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
