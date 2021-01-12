2021 promises to be a year of new beginnings, and that’s exactly how the Arts Council of Livingston Parish wants to kick it off.
The Arts Council has officially opened its “Salute to the New Year - New Beginnings for 2021” exhibit, which will be on display over the months of January and February.
The exhibit features artwork from a variety of mediums, including watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, photography, jewelry, and fiber art. The work was done by the Art Council’s juries artists.
Opening on Jan. 9, the exhibit will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 20.
A reception will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, at the gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street in Denham Springs. Artists will be present, and guests will be able to enjoy a s’mores bar and hot beverages.
The reception is free and open to the public, though masks are required to enter the exhibit and people must maintain social distance. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the Arts Council, and signage will remind guests to abide by the recommendations in place.
For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.