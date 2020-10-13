The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting artists to a Halloween-themed paint party, in which they’ll create a design of their choice.
Artists will learn under instructor Shelly Frederick, who has taught several classes at the Arts Council. No previous experience is necessary, and everything needed for the class will be supplied.
The class will be held at the gallery from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The deadline to register is Saturday, Oct. 17.
The cost for the class is $35 per person, and people must reserve a spot as supplies are limited.
For more information or to register, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
