The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has postponed its reception originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, due to the novel coronavirus, the organization announced.
The Arts Council, which shares a building with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), cited the health of its staff, volunteers, and arts supporters as well as those who fall “into a high risk category or may have underlying conditions for the cancellation.
There is no makeup date yet for the reception, which was supposed to feature student artists and the 2019 ACLP Artist of the Year.
“With the information provided to the public at this point the decision has been made to postpone the reception scheduled for this Saturday, March 14th 10:00–1:00 p.m.,” the Arts Council said. “Please know it is with deep regret we make this call.”
The Arts Council said it will continue to monitor the coronavirus and reschedule the event “when it is deemed responsible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.